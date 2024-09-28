Georgia Southern, Bulloch Academy cancel all classes Monday and Tuesday

As debris is cleared and efforts to restore power continue in Bulloch County, Georgia Southern University announced Saturday afternoon that all classes are cancelled and the campus would be closed both Monday and Tuesday.

Also, in an email announcement, Bulloch Academy’s campus and classes will be closed Monday and Tuesday “due to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Helene.”

Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for Bulloch County Schools, said Saturday afternoon the district would evaluate conditions and make an announcement “Sunday, if not sooner,” about school closures.