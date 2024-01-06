A Georgia Southern band not just for students

The Georgia Southern University Band is being re-imagined for the Spring 2024 semester by interim Director of Bands Dr. John Franklin to include members of the Statesboro and Bulloch County community.

In fact, Franklin is inviting community members to placement auditions for the band on Monday to be held 7-8 p.m. in the Foy Annex on the Georgia Southern campus.

“The University Band has been a class for some time and has been a great opportunity for GSU students, particularly non-music majors, who want to continue playing in college after having done so in high school,” Franklin said.

It is a class that can give GSU students credit hours, but this year, Franklin is changing up the make-up of the band.

“This year, I wanted to open it up to our community as well for essentially the same reason: to provide opportunity for people to play again,” Franklin said. “I used to conduct a similar ensemble called the ‘Communiversity Band’ when I taught at Kent State University and loved the experience.”

Until this year, the University Band was open only to students, but Franklin said it’s being opened up to the community to create a stronger bond through music. The band is now open to Georgia Southern students, members of the community and will even consider high school students with at least three years of experience on their band instrument.

Franklin anticipates between 20-30 participants. He said there are approximately 10 new adult community members, but that no high school students are currently signed up.

“(I) thought it would be a great way to build a stronger sense of community between our campus and Statesboro by promoting this opportunity. My vision is for the group to be 75-80 strong within five years.”

Franklin said the informal auditions being held Monday are for placing individuals in the proper band sections, as well as to gauge the ability of the entire group.

The band will play “a selection of old stalwart standard pieces of the band repertoire, but also music by new, diverse voices.”

Franklin also said, “Programming will be based on the collective ability level of the group.”

Anyone interested may prepare a musical piece they believe showcases their ability for the audition, he said.

The University Band will then begin regular rehearsals every Monday, 7-9 p.m., on January 22, culminating in a concert on April 29.

Community members can expect “…to make music with people with whom they might not otherwise interact,” Franklin said. “It will be a fun, relaxed atmosphere, but with high musical standards. Making music is a lifelong skill, so I’m using University Band to provide the opportunity to do so for our GSU students and the surrounding community. I truly want this ensemble to be a wonderful collaboration between campus and community!”

Franklin has been the Interim Director of Bands with the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University since July 2023. Originally from Jacksonville, he started his career in 1998 as a music educator/band director for middle and high schools in central Florida.

His education includes graduate studies at Indiana University, a Doctorate of Music in Wind Conducting from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, a Master of Music Education, also from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Music Education from Florida State University.

Also, he is currently serving as a mentor, culture coach, and leadership and communication expert for middle, high school, and university band programs and directors as part of the Leaders Creating Leaders mentorship program.

Anyone who is interested in joining The University Band and/or finding out more information should take a few minutes to fill out THIS FORM with some basic information that will help the team to prepare for auditions. Questions may be sent to jdfranklin@georgiasouthern.edu