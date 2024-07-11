Georgia Southern Alumni Association names new board members for 24-25

Georgia Southern University announced Thursday seven new members are joining the Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“We are excited to announce the addition of our newest board members,” said Ava Edwards, director of Alumni Relations. “They exemplify Georgia Southern’s values through their achievements in their respective fields and steadfast support for our university. Their fresh perspectives and experiences will bolster our efforts to elevate the Georgia Southern alumni network and university.”

The new board members:

Nipuna Ambanpola (‘19)

Ambanpola is a tech-for-good entrepreneur, speaker, leadership consultant and social impact activist. He is the founder and executive director of IVolunteer International Inc., a U.S.-based tech nonprofit with impact worldwide. He is also the research and public service manager at the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia. As a young professional, Ambanpola is connected to movements that uplift and mobilize young people to engage in decision-making processes. As such, he is building his legacy in the social impact industry with a niche interest in data, policy and corporate social responsibility. Ambanpola earned a bachelor’s in economics at Georgia Southern and a Master of Public Administration and a master’s in business analytics at the University of Georgia. He is also an IBM-certified artificial intelligence design-thinking practitioner.

Brandon Cook (‘10)

Matt Donaldson (‘13)

Cook is a software engineer senior manager at The Home Depot, where he has worked since graduating with a B.S. in computer science from Georgia Southern in 2010. Starting his career as a software engineer in the company’s Point of Sale Department, he later moved to the human resource’s information technology department in 2013, taking on roles of increasing engineering and leadership responsibility before moving to his current position in 2020. In this role, he began leading a team of engineers responsible for the complete transformation of The Home Depot’s workforce management systems.Donaldson, who graduated from Georgia Southern in 2013 with a bachelor’s in business administration in finance, has been the chief financial officer for Durden Banking Company in Twin City for the last 18 years.

Additional career highlights include serving as Mayor of Twin City for five years and on the City Commission for nine years. In 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Donaldson to the Georgia Board of Education to represent the 12th Congressional District. In addition, he is a member of Georgia Southern’s Alumni Association 40 under 40 Class of 2018 and served on the Parker College of Business Young Alumni Board from 2019 to 2024.

Kelli Wingate Hutcheson (‘89)

Hutcheson has forged a distinguished career in education spanning more than three decades. Currently, she is the district director of athletics at Henry County Schools, an active member of the Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees and the first vice president of the Georgia Athletic Directors Board. In addition, she is a certified athletic administrator in the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA), and received the organization’s 2024 State Award of Merit.

Hutcheson is also a founding member and executive board member of the Georgia Cheer Coaches Association and serves on the board of directors for A Friends House, a residential adolescent foster home.

Jenae D. Jenkins (‘02)

Jenkins, who holds a bachelor’s in sports management from Georgia Southern, is a passionate advocate for youth development who serves as executive director for First Tee — Metro Atlanta. Prior to this role, Jenkins served as the organization’s director of programming for 10 years, and in various roles with the American Junior Golf Association. As a recognized program director and First Tee coach, he is tasked with facilitating national training and opportunities for First Tee staff and participants across the country. He is also a leading voice in sports-based youth development and a member of the Elevating Black Leaders in Sport national cohort. Jenkins has served on the Sport for Good Atlanta Leadership Council and created various training sessions for other youth development specialists via Laureus USA.

Demetrius Smith (‘09, ‘11)

Smith’s professional journey in higher education has been marked by a steadfast commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. At present, he is associate vice president for Student Affairs at University of Georgia where he oversees key areas including the Pride Center, International Student Life and Multicultural Services and Programs. Additionally, Smith provides strategic vision and leadership for the Inclusive Excellence Plan. Prior to this role, Smith served as the inaugural program director for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire. Subsequently, he was promoted to the inaugural position of special assistant to the vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, where he contributed to shaping institutional policies and initiatives. He also worked in Enrollment Management and Housing and Residence Life at Middle Georgia State University, playing a pivotal role in establishing and developing the Greek Life Office.

Lashica Thomas (‘04, ‘06)

Thomas is the interim director of the Campus Recreation Department at Columbus State University (CSU). Additionally, she is a member of the Diversity Committee, Student Affairs Assessment Committee, CSU Staff Council, Student Affairs Professional Development Committee and the CERT/ Safety Committee. Thomas is the incoming president of the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association and has been a member since 2003. In 2013, she served as the Georgia Recreational Sports Association state director and from 2006 to 2012, was the facility coordinator at Georgia Southern.