Georgia seeing surge in flu cases

Health leaders across Georgia are warning about a surge in cases and hospitalizations from the flu.



According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 10 people have died from the flu and 1,582 have been hospitalized for it since Oct. 7.

And according to the CDC, just in the span of a couple of weeks, Georgia has risen to the highest category of flu activity in the U.S. Georgia is one of 11 states that are listed at a very high risk for flu.

"It is not too late to get a flu shot. Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine — not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications," says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. "Even if the vaccine doesn't completely prevent illness from flu, it can help reduce the severity and risk of serious complications and keep people out of the hospital."

Health officials said holiday travel is one factor and another is that heading into the 2023–24 winter flu season, there has been a historically low flu vaccination rate in Georgia.

Flu vaccine is widely available at public health departments, doctors' offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. To find a location near you, click on https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

According to the Department of Health, flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

People who are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick include, anyone aged 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, pregnant women, and children younger than 5 years old, but especially those younger than 2 years old.

The Health Department recommended the following to help prevent the spread of flu:

➤ Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.

➤ Use an alcohol-based gel if you don't have access to soap and water.

➤ Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.

➤ Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth, and eyes.

➤ If you are sick, stay home from school or work. You should be free of a fever, without using a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.

In some cases, healthcare providers may recommend the use of antiviral drugs that fight against the flu in your body. Antiviral drugs are prescription medicines and are most effective when taken within 48 hours of symptoms appearing.