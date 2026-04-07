Georgia passes bill to round cash purchases to the nearest nickel

ATLANTA — You could soon leave pennies at home when you go shopping in Georgia.

The Georgia House gave final approval to a bill Thursday that rounds in-person cash transactions to the nearest nickel.

The change is a response to the Trump administration's decision last year to stop making new pennies, which will lead to their gradual disappearance from circulation.

The legislation calls for Georgia businesses to round down transactions that end in a 1, 2, 6, or 7. Prices that end in a 3, 4, 8, or 9 would be rounded up. And items with costs that end exactly in a 0 or 5 would stay the same.

The rounding requirement applies to in-person purchases made with cash. Transactions with credit cards wouldn't need to be rounded.

The House voted 163-4 to approve House Bill 1112 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.