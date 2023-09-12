Southeast Bulloch High School's softball team is hoping fans pack the stands for their home game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., to benefit Georgia Kate Anderson.
Anderson, 12, was critically injured in an ATV accident July 7 in a field near her home in southern Bulloch County. After almost two months of recovery and rehabilitation, Anderson returned home Sept. 1.
On Thursday, Georgia Kate, who is a seventh grader at Southeast Bulloch Middle, will throw out the first pitch before the Yellow Jackets take on Burke County.
According to a release from the Bulloch County Schools System, all proceeds from the game will go to Georgia Kate’s family and help with her continued recovery.
“She has captured the hearts of the region for her grit and perseverance and the faith of her family,” said Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, in the release.
Tickets are $7 each for the "Georgia Kate's Place is at Home" event and may be purchased online. Look for the GoFan icon in the Quick Links section of Southeast Bulloch High School website's homepage at sbhs.bullochschools.org. Event flyers also feature a QR code to make purchases or download the GoFan mobile application to your digital device.
SEB's home field is located behind the high school, on Black Creek Church Road in Brooklet.
"Georgia Kate loves this game, and we want to continue to show her our support," said Yellow Jacket coaches Aimee and Sabrina Civalier. "We invite the community to come and show their love to Georgia Kate and the Anderson family."