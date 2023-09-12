‘Georgia Kate’s Place is at Home’

Southeast Bulloch High School's softball team is hoping fans pack the stands for their home game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., to benefit Georgia Kate Anderson.



Anderson, 12, was critically injured in an ATV accident July 7 in a field near her home in southern Bulloch County. After almost two months of recovery and rehabilitation, Anderson returned home Sept. 1.

On Thursday, Georgia Kate, who is a seventh grader at Southeast Bulloch Middle, will throw out the first pitch before the Yellow Jackets take on Burke County.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Schools System, all proceeds from the game will go to Georgia Kate’s family and help with her continued recovery.