Georgia EPD approves Bulloch/Bryan wells to supply Hyundai Metaplant

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division announced Monday the Bulloch and Bryan counties’ permit applications for four big wells to supply water to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell has been approved.

“Georgia EPD’s well-informed decision after 10 years of review to issue permits is grounded in science and simply affirms that this project is environmentally safe and secure,” the Development Authority of Bulloch County said in an email response Monday night to the EPD’s decision. “We hope that EPD’s lengthy and thorough review of the withdrawals will help alleviate concerns of our citizens.”

Bulloch County’s permit will be for two wells, together drawing up to 3.5 million gallons per day as a monthly average but limited to 3.125 mgd as an annual average. Bryan County’s two wells, together, will be limited to 3.5 mgd as both a monthly and annual average.

All four wells will be located within southern Bulloch County near where Interstate 16 crosses the Bulloch-Bryan County line.

“We appreciate that any time new wells are proposed, nearby residents will be concerned about the impact on their homes and properties, and we hope they will be reassured by the depth of the analysis the Georgia EPD has provided,” the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority said in an emailed statement. “It validates what we have seen since we started analyzing this site 10 years ago: there is enough water to support industry and agriculture while protecting and preserving the environment.

“We are excited about the estimated $7.59 billion in investment HMGMA will bring and the 8,500 well-paying new jobs that will be created, and we remain committed to working with the local community to develop this area responsibly.”

Included in the permits is a requirement that a “municipal managed fund … to address any potential impacts to existing … residential … or agricultural wells” in a five-mile radius of the I-16 and Georgia Highway 119 interchange be maintained.

In August, the Development Authorities of Bulloch and Bryan County, along with the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America approved $250,000 each – $1 million total – to go toward the Well Mitigation Fund, which is meant to help residents affected by the wells that have been approved for use by the Hyundai Motor Group.