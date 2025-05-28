Georgia DOT to hold open house on proposed widening of I-16 from I-95 to Statesboro Exit 127 at Highway 67

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public information open house and 30-day comment period for the proposed widening of Interstate 16 from Interstate 95 to State Route 67 (Statesboro Exit 127) in Bulloch, ​Bryan, Effingham and Chatham counties.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 from 4-6 p.m. in the Bulloch County Ag Center on Langston Chapel Road, across from Langston Chapel Elementary and Middle schools.

According to a release from the Georgia DOT, the open house will give the public an opportunity to review preliminary design concepts and project materials and submit feedback.

The proposed I-16 widening is designed to enhance safety, improve mobility and support regional growth along the corridor, the release stated.

The improvements include widening approximately 32.5 miles of I-16 from two to three lanes in each direction, realigning existing lanes toward the median, reconstructing wider shoulders adjacent to the relocated travel lanes and improving substandard pavement conditions along the corridor.

Additionally, 20 bridges at 10 locations will be widened or replaced. Right-of-way acquisition is not anticipated for the project.

The project team will host two in-person opportunities for the public to review the projects’ conceptual designs, latest project information, and ask questions of designated subject-matter experts in attendance. There will be no formal presentation.

A second open house is set for:

Thursday, June 12

Bloomingdale City Hall

8 West US Highway 80, Bloomingdale, GA 31302

4-6 p.m.

For those unable to attend, all PIOH materials are available on the project website at https://i16-widening-0020168-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Georgia DOT is seeking public comment for the project through June 26, 2025.



