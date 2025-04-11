Georgia Baptist churches report 2024 increases in baptisms, attendance

SUWANEE — Georgia Baptist churches experienced significant growth in 2024, with baptisms surpassing the 25,000 mark – an increase of more than 20% over 2023. Also, average church attendance grew by more than 6%, and churchgoers have been more generous, with churches reporting a 5.4% increase in undesignated receipts. The figures come from the Annual Church Profile, a yearly survey completed by churches to track key metrics like baptisms, attendance and giving. Nearly 70% of churches participated in the 2024 survey, the highest level of response since 2017.