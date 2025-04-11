By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Baptist churches report 2024 increases in baptisms, attendance
Curt Mize, pastor of disciple-making at Fortified Hills Baptist Church, baptizes Liya Anugrah Sreeram as her mother Sunandha watches, in Dallas, Ga., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Photo courtesy CHRISTIAN INDEX)
SUWANEE — Georgia Baptist churches experienced significant growth in 2024, with baptisms surpassing the 25,000 mark – an increase of more than 20% over 2023. Also, average church attendance grew by more than 6%, and churchgoers have been more generous, with churches reporting a 5.4% increase in undesignated receipts. The figures come from the Annual Church Profile, a yearly survey completed by churches to track key metrics like baptisms, attendance and giving. Nearly 70% of churches participated in the 2024 survey, the highest level of response since 2017.
