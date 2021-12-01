GBI investigates child death in Claxton

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death Monday of a 10-month-old boy in Claxton.

Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards at around 1 p.m. Monday asked that agents in the GBI’s Statesboro regional investigative office assist with this investigation, according to a GBI press release.

“The preliminary information indicates that at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive,” the GBI’s statement continued. “Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died.”

A medical examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

From early afternoon Monday until well into the night, Claxton Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office officers and vehicles closed off a section of the third block of Claxton’s South Clark Street in front of a small apartment building. People at the scene said the GBI was there working on an investigation. Bright lights were set up outside one of the apartments after dark.

When the Statesboro Herald contacted Edwards and GBI Region 5 Special Agent in Charge Chris DeMarco on Tuesday, they acknowledged an investigation was underway into a child’s death and said that a press release would be issued.

The release indicated that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.