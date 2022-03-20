GBI arrests former Candler Sheriff’s captain for computer theft

A former patrol captain with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office faces charges of computer theft and violation of oath of office after his arrest Friday.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jamey O’Brien of Metter. The GBI said that O’Brien, 35, used his authority as a Sheriff’s captain to run vehicle identification numbers (VIN) through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) for his personal use.

According to a release Friday from the GBI, Candler Sheriff John Miles became aware of the unauthorized access to the GCIC files on March 10 and immediately contacted the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

According to a release from the Candler Sheriff’s Office, Miles was reviewing video footage from body and vehicle cameras. During the review, violations of Sheriff’s Office policies were discovered to have occurred during the transport of an inmate. Sheriff Miles began an internal investigation. Inappropriate conduct had occurred during the transport and a violation of camera policy.

O’Brien was the transporting and was immediately placed on administrative leave.

According to the releases, deputies discovered documents in a Sheriff’s Office vehicle assigned to O’Brien that reflected payments made directly to O’Brien from a local business for VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) verifications. The documents showed a large number of verifications, conducted over multiple years, involving thousands of dollars in payments. Sheriff Miles provided this information to the GBI. VIN verifications are used by the State of Georgia to title and register motor vehicles, trailers, boats and other vehicles. The service is provided by the Sheriff’s Office at no charge.

Typically, when deputies respond to a call for verification, they check the VIN through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) computer system and complete a state-provided form. Law enforcement officials are trained on the use of GCIC. It is prohibited and a crime to use the system for personal gain. O’Brien was arrested by the GBI on Friday.

O’Brien’s employment with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office was terminated by Chief Deputy Melvin Ivey

As patrol captain, O’Brien had authority to access certain GCIC files for official, legal and legitimate purposes. The investigation revealed that O’Brien abused this authority by accessing the files for personal reasons, a violation of Georgia law.

O’Brien was arrested and processed at the Candler County Jail where he was later released on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office web site O’Brien has been a certified peace officer since 1994 and was appointed to his patrol captain position in 2017. It also says O’Brien worked with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a number of years.

This investigation is active and ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 (Statesboro) Office at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.