‘Gators & Gypsies’ to hold grand opening July 20 at East Vine St. spot

Statesboro native and entrepreneur Ginny Hendley announced Wednesday the upcoming opening of “Gators & Gypsies” on East Vine St. in downtown Statesboro.

In a release from the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Hendley described her new venture as a place “where everyone can escape the ordinary and wander into the land of Gators and Gypsies.”

Gators will feature a bar, multiple lounge areas, arcade games, pool tables and there will be live music, as well.

The public is invited to the grand opening of Gators & Gypsies on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m., with local band Hip-Oh. It is located at 19 East Vine Street, adjacent to Galactic Comics & Games.

Hendley, who was sworn in Jan. 2 as the Statesboro City Council member in District 3, said she is proud to give Statesboro a new place for entertainment and bring more “energy to downtown.”

“I just want to show the town some so much love and give its residents a place to explore and get out and about,” she said.

Ginny Hendley



Hendley said the name Gators & Gypsies comes from each area having a different vibe.

The Gypsy lounge area caters to women and the Gators lounge caters towards men.

The purpose of G&G, Hendley said, is “to make you feel like you’re at a friend’s house” – a laid-back atmosphere.

G&G will feature local artwork throughout, including the logo by Cheyenne Summerlin.

“I’m giving a shout out to local artists by commissioning their work on the wall for patrons to admire while lounging,” Hendley said.

Each piece of displayed artwork will feature a brief bio about the artist and be available for purchase.

Hendley said vendors interested in selling artwork, or other items at G&G should contact her.

For more information, visit https://shopvirginialuxe.com/collections/gator-gypsies.