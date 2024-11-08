By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ga. Duck hunting season is set to open on Nov. 23
Youth, veteran, active military may hunt Nov. 16-17, too
Duck Hunting
Bryan Plummer shows off the Hooded Merganser Drake he bagged in the 2023 duck season. - photo by Georgia DNR

Waterfowl hunters can head to their favorite hunting ground for the Georgia duck hunting season when it opens on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. 

“New this year, thanks to the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, hunters don’t have to carry a physical copy of the Federal Duck Stamp as the electronic Federal Duck Stamp, or e-stamp, is now a legal seasonal license,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “The E-stamp my be purchased at the same place you get other recreational licenses, GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. The E-stamp is valid from the date of purchase through June 30 of 2025. Those who purchase the E-stamp will still be mailed a physical Duck Stamp after May 10 of the purchase year.”

Duck season dates are Nov. 23-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 – Jan. 26.  Full migratory bird hunting regulations may be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.   

Also, youth, active military and veterans will have an early hunt opportunity next weekend – Nov. 16-17.

They may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult who’s at least 18 years, but only the youth may hunt.

To hunt waterfowl, you need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and the federal duck stamp. 

For more information on waterfowl hunting, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.


