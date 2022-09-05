Ga. 67, Brooklet/Denmark traffic light back on track

Following a delay due to the discovery of utility lines in the way, Georgia Department of Transportation crews are resuming work on a traffic signal on Georgia Highway 67 at Brooklet-Denmark Road. Completion of the project was temporarily halted due to the discovery, according to Georgia DOT District Communication Officer Jill Nagel.

“During the widening phase of Brooklet/Denmark Road prior to installation of the new signals, we discovered utility lines were in conflict with the new alignment of Brooklet/Denmark,” she said. “The utility company completed relocation of their lines last week.”

The installation of a traffic signal at the busy intersection has been long awaited, but the project should be completed in about six weeks, she said.

“Georgia DOT contractor Reeves Construction is expected to remobilize on site this week and continue grading, then paving the widened lanes on the county roads,” Nagel said. “Once the road work is completed, new signal lights will be hung immediately because the strain poles and span wire for the signals are already in place.”

Bulloch County is excited to see GDOT moving forward with the installation of the traffic signal. Brad Deal, Bulloch County engineer, said the county is happy the traffic light soon will make the intersection safer for drivers.

“According to available crash reports, there have been 34 crashes at the intersection over the last five years, including a fatality,” he said. “The hill to the north of the intersection, as well as the speed and volume of traffic, have made the intersection a safety concern.”

Increasing population and a construction boom on the southern side of the county have led to heavier traffic in the area, Deal said. Road widening and reconstruction, in addition to the new traffic signal, are expected to help alleviate congestion and make the route less dangerous.

Bulloch County has been seeking help with a traffic light there for some time.

“The county made several requests to (the Georgia Department of Transportation) over the years for consideration of a traffic signal, and multiple traffic studies have been performed,” Deal said. “We recognize that GDOT uses standard engineering practices in determining if a traffic signal is warranted. At the county’s request, GDOT did an updated study more recently with the widening of Hwy. 67.”

The updated study did recommend the traffic signal, and the state “also agreed to fully fund and manage the construction, which was very beneficial to the county,” he said.

Nagel said, “With ideal weather conditions and no further unforeseen issues, the signalized intersection could be activated in mid- to late October. The current contract completion date is December 31, 2022.”

Deal reminded travelers to be aware of current construction conditions and said drivers should anticipate the new traffic light’s coming in a few months’ time.

“I would encourage the public to be patient and drive cautiously through the area as the project draws closer to completion,” she said. “There have been some obstacles during the construction, but the project is moving forward and will be a needed safety enhancement to the area. Traffic signals do not eliminate crashes, but they tend to reduce the number of severe ones.”

A new traffic signal at another of Bulloch County’s most dangerous intersections went live last week on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway at Cypress Lake Road.

Holli Deal Saxon is a Herald writer. She may be reached at (912) 243-7815.