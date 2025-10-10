Fun, learning and activities for all at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Regional Library

By TIFFANY MORGAN

Herald Correspondent





The Statesboro-Bulloch County Library is a place where folks from all walks of life come to explore. At the library there is opportunity for genealogy research, access to computers, activities for families and, of course, finding lots of books – new and old.

When it comes to hosting events, the library’s monthly events calendar has a selection for all ages. For just the month of October there are more than 50 events.

From Bingo nights to Pokemon Go, and crafts for all ages, there’s something for everyone, said Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager of Statesboro-Bulloch County Library and manager of youth and family.

Also, the library offers tutoring sessions every Tuesday and Thursday. It is hosted by the Restoring the Breach, a non-profit organization.

The importance of literacy is a core mission of the library, Hatchell said, which is highlighted in a number of their regular programs.

Each month, Hatchell and her team will sit down to plan events. The local citizen’s group Friends of the Library plays a key role in providing programming and funding for the calendar events the Statesboro Library hosts each month.

In this Herald file photo from July 2023, Assistant Library Manager Cindy Hatchell is impressed by a clever folding birthday card at the Statesboro Regional Library. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



Hatchell has been in her role for 10 years and she said it has always been a dream of hers to impact the community through the library.

“It’s what I am made to do. It is my calling and passion,” she said. “I love helping people – the library is a great place for that. Helping kids learn to love books and learn to read is a great joy I have.”

The library accepts donations during library hours, which are Monday through Thursday 8-7 p.m. and 9-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Donations may be books and DVDs or monetary donations.

A major donor is Friends of the Library, located at 6 Proctor Street, across from the Statesboro Herald. They sell books and other merchandise and all proceeds go back into the main library’s funding for events. The Friends store is open Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hatchell said one of her goals is to provide an enjoyable environment for people from every part of the community and provide a space where everyone feels welcome.

“[The library] is a safe space, a refuge to read a book and it can take you anywhere,” she said. “It’s a good way to escape the reality of this world by reading and it brings the community together.”

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, upper right, peeks in on the action of a spirited chess match between Stephen Minton, left, and Oliver Zhang, 11. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Some of their other regular events include monthly Chess & Pizza with the Statesboro Police Department and Breakfast with Santa in December. Also, the Summer Reading Program offers weekly events aimed at children in June and July.

The next annual event will be the “Book ’n Treat,” set for Halloween – Oct. 31 – from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

For more information in upcoming library events, go to www.strl.info/statesboro-bulloch_county_library/programs_calendar/ or call (912) 764-1341.



