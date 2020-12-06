Fun with the Family - Julie Lavender

The month of gratitude is technically behind us, but despite the challenges of the year 2020, there’s much to be thankful for. Celebrate the birth of a baby that came long ago, bringing hope to a lost world. Hang onto that hope now, in a troubled world, and rejoice in the blessings of the season.

Add some of these wacky holidays to your December festivities to make treasured memories with the family.

➤ Have a Bagel Day — Create a bagel buffet for a light supper meal. Use mini bagels, if preferred, so that each person can enjoy more bagel toppings. Or better yet, when each person makes a bagel, then cut the creation into bite-sized pieces and let everyone enjoy a sample of the topped bagel.

Get creative with the toppings and offer such additions as these: peanut butter, cream cheese, Nutella, jelly, jam, raisins, pepperoni, cinnamon sugar, bacon bits, deli meats, cut-up fruit pieces, hard-boiled egg slices, avocado slices, spinach pieces, and more. Toast first and then top or top first and then toast. Or eat untoasted! So many choices, so many options! Have a bagel, bon appétit kind of meal!

➤ International Monkey Day — If a trip to the zoo isn’t an option for the month of December, check out lots of monkey-business books from the library and read often to celebrate the holiday. Look for some of these books: "Grumpy Monkey" by Suzanne Lang; "Curious George" by H.A. Rey; National Geographic Readers: "Monkeys" by Anne Schreiber; "Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb" by Al Perkins; "Caps for Sale" by Esphyr Slobodkina; "Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed" by Eileen Christelow; and "I am Jane Goodall" by Brad Meltzer.

➤ National Ugly Sweater Day — Go through the closet to find sweaters, sweatshirts, and other gently-used clothes to donate. Then, make a family trip to Goodwill to drop off the clothes for someone else to enjoy. While there, shop for “ugly” sweaters for each family member and wear them to a party or for a family dinner meal of your choosing. Remember, one person’s “ugly” is another person’s treasure!

➤ Christmas — Make a reindeer craft using a brown lunch-sized paper bag. Let each person trace their handprints onto brown construction paper and cut out. Use the prints for antlers for each reindeer. Attach wiggly eyes or construction paper eyes to the paper bag, near the opening. Glue on a craft pom pom for a nose. Open the bag so that it will sit upright. Staple the handprints in place for antlers, closing the top of the bag. Use the reindeer as table decorations.

➤ Clean Air Day — Plan a wealth of hikes this month to celebrate clean, fresh air often in the days of December. Bundle up and head outside on a cold day to walk downtown, admiring the holiday decorations. Walk around the neighborhood one evening and take in the lights strung on houses. Go for a drive to a nearby park and hike one or more of the walking trails. Lie on a blanket outside in the evening, huddled together under blankets, and admire the stars that twinkle in a clean and clear sky. Play in the back yard and give thanks for clean air to breathe!

Rejoice in each day this month, hanging onto hope for brighter days and celebrating the birth of Jesus. Spend time making warm memories with the family and bid farewell to 2020 in just a few short weeks. Blessings to all, Merry Christmas, and Happy almost-2021.

Statesboro native Julie Lavender continues to count her blessings this month, as wife of David, mom of four and grandmommy of an almost-2-year-old. Julie is especially grateful for her community’s love and support with her recently-published book, "365 Ways To Love Your Child: Turning Little Moments Into Lasting Memories."