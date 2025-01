The Freedom Through Rock fundraiser for Freedom Through Recovery was held last weekend at the Emma Kelly Theater.

Freedom Through Recovery a Susan Ford Recovery Community Organization, helps people in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders.

The organization aims to restore families and build recovery-friendly communities. For more information, visit www.freedom

throughrecovery.org or call the Statesboro chapter at (912) 764-8283.

Brad Edgy, front, and Kent Dowling of the band Ella Speed harmonize on their guitars while headlining the Freedom Through Rock fundraiser. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Freedom Through Recovery executive director Catherine Tootle gets a hug from daughter Marley, 9, as they welcome guests to the Freedom Through Rock fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tootle emphasized the role family plays in recovery. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jody Henley, right, and Nikki NeSmith sing along with Ella Speed at the Emma Kelly Theater. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ella Speed guitarists Brad Edgy, left, and Kent Dowling sing along with keyboardist Buck Bradshaw as they offer up their version of "The Wait" by The Band during the Freedom Through Rock fundraiser at the Emma Kelly Theater on Saturday, Jan. 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The audience settles in as Freedom Through Recovery hosts duo Roadshow Revival and Southern Rock jam band Ella Speed for the Freedom Through Rock fundraiser at the Emma Kelly Theater on Saturday, Jan. 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff