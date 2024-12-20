Four Bulloch County middle school students earn REACH scholarships

Four eighth-grade students have earned $10,000 college scholarships as Bulloch County's newest REACH Georgia Scholars.

The students are Charlee Hernandez-Hernandez from Langston Chapel Middle, Zakary Knight from Southeast Bulloch Middle, Jemiah Leysath-Ellis from Portal Middle and Charles "Trip" Lee III from William James Middle. They were chosen from 12 finalists who met strict academic and behavior requirements. The finalists also participated in interviews with a panel of school district and community volunteers.

Each scholar has unique career goals: Hernandez and Knight are interested in engineering, Lee wants to become a psychologist, and Leysath-Ellis plans to be a teacher.

The students were honored on Dec. 12 during a signing ceremony and reception hosted by Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education. The Foundation annually provides the seed money for these scholarships.

2024 marks the 12th year Bulloch County has participated in the REACH Georgia program, a state initiative that helps students from lower-income families attend and graduate from college. Many of the scholars will be first-generation college students. Since the program began in 2013, 62 local students have received scholarships, totaling more than $620,000 for their education.





How the program works

Each November, the school district selects a new group of REACH Scholars. The process includes reviewing applications, conducting interviews and matching scholars with mentors and graduation coaches.

To qualify, students must: Be in the eighth grade at an eligible Georgia middle school; Show financial need; Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident; Maintain good attendance and behavior; Earn a grade of 75 or higher in all core classes (2.5 GPA); Stay drug- and crime-free; and Have the support of a parent, guardian, or adult mentor.

During the annual signing ceremony, the scholars and a parent or guardian must sign their agreement with the program's requirements.

The REACH program not only provides financial aid but also gives students the social and academic support they need to succeed in high school and college.





Local Impact

Bulloch County was one of five school districts chosen to pilot the REACH program in 2013. Since 2022, three groups of scholars have graduated college in 2022. Two more groups have since finished college and started their careers, many locally.

The Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education is the program's local sponsor. The Foundation donates $1,500 per scholar each year to secure the $10,000 scholarships. Community is needed to keep the program active. Residents can help by donating to the Foundation, attending fundraisers like the Statesboro 5K Turkey Trot, or becoming corporate sponsors. Donations to the Foundation are tax-deductible.

To learn more about the REACH Georgia Scholarship program, visit www.bullochschools.org/REACH



