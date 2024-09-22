Former Gov. Nathan Deal brings story of 'Veto' to Mattie Lively Elementary

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal came to Mattie Lively Elementary School recently in his capacity as an author of a children’s book.

At the request of his late wife and to honor her commitment to children’s literacy, Deal recently published “Veto, The Governor’s Cat,” which tells the story of the Deals’ two rescue cats, Veto and Bill.

Veto and Bill, the cats adopted by Deal and his wife Sandra while they were living in the governor's mansion, are shown as kittens in 2012.



As first lady between 2011 and 2019, Sandra Deal came to Statesboro on several occasions to read to young children. During that time, Deal read to children in more than 1,000 schools and pre-K programs across each of the state’s 159 counties.

“She told me, ‘You know, I’ve read all the good books that I (own). I want you to write me one,’” Deal said. “So, I said, ‘OK.’ You know, you’ll promise anything if you don’t have a deadline.”

After learning her breast cancer had spread, Nathan Deal started working on the book and Sandra Deal approved of his original manuscript before she died in 2022.

Mattie Lively Elementary School second grader Cassi Smith, 7, asks questions to Gov. Deal on behalf of her class. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



“Veto, The Governor’s Cat” is based on the lives of Veto and Bill, who were brought to the Governor’s Mansion to protect the garden from chipmunks and later moved with the Deals to Habersham County after they left office.

In sharing the story of Veto and Bill, Deal said that it is a continuation of his wife’s advocacy work. A portion of the proceeds from the book will support literacy projects and other educational initiatives through The Deal Foundation.