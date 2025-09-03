Former daycare employee pleads guilty to aggravated battery, cruelty to children charges

Rachel Williams, a former employee of Steps to the Future Day Care & Learning Center in Statesboro, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to aggravated battery and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to a release from the office of District Attorney Robert Busbee, the charges stem from an April 2024 incident at Steps to the Future on Orange St., in which a 6-month-old child in Williams’ care suffered a skull fracture. Williams, 56, forced the child into a seated position and allowed the child to fall over and strike its head on the floor repeatedly, the release stated.

“Frustrated with the child’s inability to sit up independently, Williams further slapped the child on the face, arm, and leg, and repeatedly yanked the child up from the floor by its wrist,” according to the release.

Williams' actions formed the basis for the cruelty to children charges.

The case was investigated by Det. Katherine Reese with the Statesboro Police Department, the Department of Family and Children Services, and reported for review to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (Bright from the Start), which is the state agency responsible for creating and enforcing rules governing the operation of daycare facilities.

As a result of her plea, Williams was sentenced to 20 years, with eight years to be served in the state prison system and the remaining 12 years on probation. A special condition of her sentence prohibits her from seeking employment in the childcare field.

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Donna Black. In addition to her role as prosecutor, Black serves as co-chair of the Child Fatality Review Board.