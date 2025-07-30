Forgotten no more: GS researchers rediscovered 13 black Bulloch County soldiers who died in WWI

Fully 50% of the Bulloch County residents who died in military service during World War I – 13 of the 26 local men – were African American. But only two of the black soldiers from Bulloch County who lost their lives during the war, namely Willie Brannen and Clarence Lyons, were killed in combat. The others died of disease, in most cases influenza, while in service. Those were among the heroic and tragic facts that Georgia Southern University history professor Brian K. Feltman, Ph.D., included in his recap of “More Than a Name: The Experiences of Bulloch County’s African American Soldiers of the First World War,” Monday for the Bulloch County Historical Society.