Forest Heights hosts 46th annual Schenkel Invitational

The 46th annual Schenkel Invitational was held at Forest Heights Country Club on Sunday, March 15, 2026. In the team competition, Georgia Southern finished second at 17 under par, four shots behind tournament champion Utah at 21 under par. Overall, 15 teams competed, including Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland. In the individual competition, Parker Claxton was the highest Eagles finisher. He tied for seventh place at 7 under par, six shots behind Matt Lin of Yale, who shot 13 under par for the three-day tournament.