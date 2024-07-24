Fordham's to mark 20 years of serving Statesboro

Fordham's Farmhouse is celebrating its 20-year anniversary Monday, July 29, with a public party at the restaurant on Highway 80 East that begins at 11 a.m. with giveaways, food and fun.



Founded by Allen and Suzy Fordham in 2004, Fordham's has been a staple in Statesboro's restaurant community, offering homestyle cooking and a welcoming atmosphere.

The Fordhams said the restaurant was born from a dream to create a business that offered more than just food, but also a place where families and friends could gather over wholesome meals. Since opening its doors, the restaurant has been frequented by locals and students alike for its tasty food, affordable options and warm hospitality.

Fordham's Farmhouse restaurant has been serving Southern cooking to the Statesboro community since it opened in 2004. (SPECIAL)



Ironically, the couple didn't plan on opening a restaurant, but Allen Fordham was always interested in entrepreneurship.

"He went through school to get an accounting degree because that was the only facet of business that he didn't understand," Suzy Fordham said. "To get himself through school and to pay for school, he worked in restaurants. He touted daily, 'I'm going to do this so I can own a business that's not a restaurant.' "

But then an unexpected opportunity arose, when someone Allen Fordham knew from childhood inherited a family restaurant after their mother passed away. Upon the mother's passing, the sister of his friend began running the restaurant but unfortunately passed away, as well. Allen's childhood friend already owned a business and did not want to run two businesses, so she offered to sell the business to the Fordhams.

"We couldn't buy the building, but we could buy the business and the name that went along with it. Allen said, 'Well, it's a business opportunity,'" Suzy Fordham said.

While the secret to some of the best fried chicken in Statesboro may be closely kept by the Fordhams, it's no secret that the community has grown to love the food they serve.

Of their journey over the past two decades, Suzy Fordham reflected, "We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. Our biggest accomplishment has been staying true to our roots and serving our community with meals that bring people together. From families looking for a healthier alternative to fast food to students craving a taste of home, we've been privileged to be a part of their lives."

The menu changes daily, but the downhome country cooking never does, she said. The crowds vary from day to day, as well. Fordham said that they have a melting pot of people who come in — white collar and blue collar alike, all breaking bread at Fordham's.

"We've had customers who grew up coming here who are now bringing their own children,"she said. "It's truly heartwarming to see generations connect over our food. I've given kids T-shirts that their moms have turned into onesies and then they grow into a T-shirt. ... One kid came in, and he's starting college soon, and it blew my mind. He used to call this place 'The Green Top.' "

Despite familial challenges, including Allen's various health issues and the loss of their daughter, Hannah, in addition to the hardships posed by the COVD-19 pandemic, Fordham's Farmhouse has persevered to reach its 20-year milestone.

Looking forward, Suzy Fordham said Fordham's Farmhouse remains committed to serving Statesboro with the same dedication and passion that has defined them for the past 20 years.

"We're excited for what the future holds," she said. "As we continue to adapt and grow, our focus remains on providing quality meals and a welcoming environment for everyone that walks through our doors."

The 20-year anniversary celebration is set for Monday, July 29, when the doors open at 11 a.m.