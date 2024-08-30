Forbes magazine announced Thursday that Georgia Southern University is included on its list of “America’s Best Employers By State 2024.”

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the state’s best employers,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “Our goal is to foster an environment where our staff and faculty are engaged and know their intrinsic value and relevance to the success of the University and ultimately, our students.”

Georgia Southern faculty and staff are provided an opportunity each year to actively give input and contribute to improvements of the university's culture of performance excellence at Georgia Southern, a release from the university stated.

According to Forbes, the best employers were identified in an independent survey from a sample of more than 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S.

Companies from all industry sectors are considered for the list.

The study looked at 4.4 million employer evaluations were considered data from three years showed a differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year.

Forbes said an employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations including:

Personal Evaluations: Employees’ willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; and Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry — also known as indirect evaluations.

This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



