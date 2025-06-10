Football coach Derek Dooley considers run for U.S. Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA – Another football celebrity with ties to the University of Georgia may be headed for a political race, as former University of Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley weighs a run for U.S. Senate. The son of legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley said he is considering an effort to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff next year. Dooley said he may run in the Republican primary, in news first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.