Food Bank sets 'Soup-er Bowl Saturday' fundraiser

The day before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Food Bank in Statesboro will host "Soup-er Bowl Saturday."

The fundraising event is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Food Bank's new home on Miller St. off Northside Drive West. All proceeds will directly benefit the Food Bank.

The Soup-er Bowl will feature soups crafted by local chefs, offering an opportunity for community fellowship and a chance to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger.

The event's lineup of soup chefs includes Elaine Minick Stone, Shannon Grindler, Shannon Ward, and the Food Bank's own executive director — Sheila Stewart-Leach. Each chef will showcase their own signature recipe.

Also, the Ladies of the Mt. Zion AME Senior Mission will serve homemade pound cakes to complement the soups.

"We're thrilled to bring the community together for this year's Soup-er Bowl," Stewart-Leach said. "The support from our chefs, sponsors and attendees helps us take bold steps toward ending hunger in our region."

The Statesboro Food Bank served 950,000 meals to 11,500 families and 42,000 individuals in 2024.

Tickets are on sale at Givebutter.com/souperbowl25 or may be purchased in person at Charlie's Funky Junk Shop on West Main Street. Ticket options:

● Lil' Foodie Children's Bowl — $8

● Savor & Save Bowl — $15

● Collector's Soup Bowl — $30

● Crafted Comfort Bowl — $50

Kim Riner and the ceramic artists at the Averitt Center for the Arts are donating the handcrafted collector bowls that will be used for the soup bowls.

For more information about the event, go to www.statesborofoodbank.org.





Sponsors of Soup-er Bowl Saturday are:

● Ogeechee Technical College

● Brodie International

● Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon, LLP

● Statesboro Properties

● United Healthcare

● Morris Bank

● BBWH Insurors