Fun with the Family - Julie Lavender

A new month breezed onto the calendar on the heels of a hurricane last week. It’s that time of year when the Boro and surrounding areas keep a close eye on the weather. And though hurricanes aren’t desirable, cooler temperatures and fall fun bring much to look forward to. Make fun memories with some of the zany but actual holidays below to add to the family festivities.

➤ Better Breakfast Month — Work in the kitchen together to make this yummy breakfast treat. Brown a 16-ounce tube of sausage and drain. Stir in one block of softened cream cheese until well-combined. Grease a 9 X 13 inch baking dish. Unroll a can of crescent roll dough and place in the bottom of the greased pan. Press seams together and flatten dough such that it fills the bottom of the baking dish. Spread the sausage and cream cheese mixture on the dough. Unroll another can of crescent roll dough and place it over the top of the casserole. Pinch together the seams and stretch just a bit to cover the top of the sausage mixture. Bake according to directions on the crescent roll can. Let cool and enjoy breakfast together as a family.

➤ International Square Dance Month — Do you know how to do si do, promenade and right and left grand? If you’ve ever taken part in a square dance, you know just how to do those steps and many more. Choose an evening to enjoy artistically-talented square dancers with the family.

Look online to find square dance how-to videos on YouTube and listen as square dance “callers” give directions to dancers throughout the dance. Google the 72nd National Square Dance Convention to find some of the most recent square dance extraordinaires. And, search for the Guinness World Record for the largest square dance to see a room full of dancers breaking a record and making history with simultaneous promenades, sashays and do si dos

➤ National Passport Awareness Month — Do the members of your family have passports? What stamps decorate your passports? With or without passports, help your family appreciate the big beautiful world with fun books this month to introduce them to other places on the globe. Check out books for older readers, like "Other Words for Home" by Jasmine Warga or informational books like "The World Book: Explore the Facts, Stats and Flags of Every Country" by Joe Fullman and Rose Blake and the "All About Countries" series spotlighting various places like Korea, the Phillippines, China and Thailand. Consider purchasing a world map and let the kids outline or color in a country or region after reading a book about that location.

➤ National Wilderness Month — Take advantage of cooler temperatures and get outdoors for even more family hikes and adventures. Visit surrounding parks, go for a walk in the woods, fish in a neighbor’s pond or trek through a friend’s field.

Be on the lookout for critters and snap pictures when you see movement or a spectacular view of flora and fauna. Use your camera mode or do research when you get home to identify every picture you snapped.

➤ National Chimney Safety Week — Gather in the family room one evening and watch the classic, "Mary Poppins." Sing along or grab a broom and join the dance when Dick Van Dyke sings "Chim Chim Cheer-ee." After the movie is over, create an artistic design using charcoal crayons

Find little ways and big ones, too, to make memories with the ones you love most as a new season sneaks onto the calendar. Search for the signs of fall with all five senses and make that list of autumn activities to enjoy with the family. Happy fall, y’all!





Julie Lavender loves the colors of autumn and is looking forward to somewhat-cooler temperatures this fall. The Statesboro native is the author of “Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime” and “365 Ways to Love Your Child: Turning Little Moments into Lasting Memories.”