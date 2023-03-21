First new I-16/I-95 ramp set to open Thursday

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the first new bridge ramp that will carry I-16 westbound traffic to I-95 southbound, to open Thursday.

According to a release Monday from the DOT, the ramp will replace the existing cloverleaf, loop ramp on the west side of I-95 with a first of its kind for Georgia "partial turbine" configuration ramp to provide “smoother, more direct connections through this busy corridor.”

Construction on the $315 million+ project began in the summer of 2021 and the new configuration will allow motorists traveling along I-16 westbound to I-95 northbound and southbound to use a common exit located before the I-95 interchange.

The exit ramp will split for motorists to continue onto I-95 northbound (right) or southbound (left).

“The opening of the new turbine bridge ramps is a significant milestone for the traveling public as well as the project team, and we’re eager to get the new configuration opened and allow motorists to see the benefits of the new bridges,” said Ron Nelson, Georgia DOT project manager for the 16@95 Improvement Projects. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring these improvements to the interchange and look forward to sharing other elements of the project as they’re completed.”

The new ramps will open overnight into Thursday morning when traffic volumes are typically lowest, according to the release. New signage will be unveiled, and traffic control measures will be installed to close the current cloverleaf, loop ramp.

DOT officials said traffic pacing would occur based on traffic volumes. Message boards are now in operation notifying the public of the new traffic pattern.

The second new bridge ramp, which will carry I-95 southbound traffic to I-16 eastbound, is anticipated to open sometime in the next three months, according to the release.

The DOT said improvements will support 100,000 projected daily vehicles in metro Savannah by 2030, alleviating more than 30 percent of delays on I-16 from I-516 to I-95.

“We talk a lot about the tremendous growth at the Georgia Ports and of course, this project is part of the needed roadway improvements to support the movement of freight and increased safety for both commercial and passenger vehicles,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, P.E. “Through partnerships with local officials, the Georgia Ports Authority and cooperation from the traveling public we’re working to improve this critical interchange and mobility for the Savannah area.”

Other work to be completed at the I-16/I-95 Interchange includes improvements to the remaining loop ramps as well as the addition of a new bridge, barrier-separated, collector-distributor lane, also known as a connecting lane, and improved lighting throughout the interchange.



