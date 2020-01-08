First MLK Oratory Contest is Saturday at Willow Hill

The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center will continue its commemoration of 400 years of African-American history with the First Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratory Contest on Saturday. The event will be held at the historic Willow Hill School, located at 4235 Willow Hill Road in Portal from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bulloch County students were given the opportunity to write an essay on the theme, “Liberty and Justice for All” what does it mean to me. The winners of the essay contest at each of the Bulloch County Schools were determined by the faculty and the names were submitted to the Willow Hill Oratorical Committee in the following grade divisions: Grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

There were 50 essays from the schools of which 23 were selected as finalists. The 23 finalists will present their memorized essays at the Oratorical Contest on Saturday.

Twelve winners will be selected from those 23 students. First, second and third place winnerswill be awarded $100, $50, and $25, respectively. Also, the first-place winners will receive trophies. A Certificate of Appreciation and a $5 gift certificate will be given to all non-winning participants.

This event is being sponsored by The Johnson Firm P.C., Attorney Francys Johnson, and is free and open to the public.