Firecracker Fest - 2024; Watch video from annual event
Statesboro, Bulloch, area residents celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early
Firecracker Fest 2024
Sadie Williams of Reidsville, 12, gets ready to compete in the annual frog jumping contest during the Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park on Saturday,. Williams and her family compete every year. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Firecracker Fest 2024

Dodging some raindrops and avoiding any lightning, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and Cardinal LG presented the 2024 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro on Saturday. Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro tradition for many years.
By: Jason Martin

Firecracker Fest 2024
Alex Howard, 7, of Statesboro gives it his all on the greased pole during Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The free event included several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, as well as, the traditional Frog Jumping Contest. Briggs and Stratton sponsored the festiva; ending fireworks show.

The music lineup included the Color the Night Band along with Chris and Ashlee Mitchell. 



