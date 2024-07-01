Firecracker Fest - 2024; Watch video from annual event

Dodging some raindrops and avoiding any lightning, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and Cardinal LG presented the 2024 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro on Saturday. Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro tradition for many years.

Alex Howard, 7, of Statesboro gives it his all on the greased pole during Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The free event included several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, as well as, the traditional Frog Jumping Contest. Briggs and Stratton sponsored the festiva; ending fireworks show.

The music lineup included the Color the Night Band along with Chris and Ashlee Mitchell.







