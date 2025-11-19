By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Finding bargains, treasures at Statesboro Service League's 52nd Annual Attic Sale
Attic Sale 2025
Natalie Nessmith is shown purchasing four chairs/stools she found Saturday at the Service League Attic Sale. Georgia Premier Academy students Julian Richard, right, a senior from Charleston, SC, and Raheem Knowles, in yellow vest, a junior from the Bahamas, are ready to carry the chairs to Nessmith’s vehicle. - photo by Jason Martin

Hundreds of bargain hunters were in line at dawn Saturday outside the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds to find the best deals at the Statesboro Service League’s 52nd annual Attic Sale. 

Attic Sale 2025
Attic Sale shoppers wait outside the Kiwanis Fairgrounds to get in just before 7 a.m. - photo by Jason Martin

Members of the Service League collected hundreds of items throughout the year that were sold and to help area charities and various local service projects. Proceeds from the event help support the charitable efforts of Safe Haven, Gateway Girls, Kids Closet/Fostering Bulloch and several more area agencies.

Attic Sale 2025
Sharon Myers, right, looks over Christmas decorations Saturday with her daughter Jenny Scott. Myers said she started coming to the Attic Sale 21 years ago looking for toys for her grandchildren and she hasn’t missed an Attic sale since. - photo by Jason Martin

The Attic Sale is held each fall and is the only fundraiser for the Service League. All of the proceeds are returned to the community. Since 1973, Statesboro Service League members have volunteered in the community and the League has supported numerous non-profit agencies in Bulloch through the past 52 years.

Attic Sale 2025
Licia Fletcher moved to Statesboro from Fort Bragg, N.C. in March and was looking through the books at her first Attic Sale. - photo by Jason Martin

Attic Sale 2025
Statesboro residents Robert Rigdon and Teressa Gibson, right, were the first customers in the door Saturday at the Annual Attic Sale, handing their tickets to Service League member Jamie Cromley. - photo by Jason Martin

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter