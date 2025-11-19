Finding bargains, treasures at Statesboro Service League's 52nd Annual Attic Sale

Hundreds of bargain hunters were in line at dawn Saturday outside the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds to find the best deals at the Statesboro Service League’s 52nd annual Attic Sale.

Attic Sale shoppers wait outside the Kiwanis Fairgrounds to get in just before 7 a.m. - photo by Jason Martin



Members of the Service League collected hundreds of items throughout the year that were sold and to help area charities and various local service projects. Proceeds from the event help support the charitable efforts of Safe Haven, Gateway Girls, Kids Closet/Fostering Bulloch and several more area agencies.

Sharon Myers, right, looks over Christmas decorations Saturday with her daughter Jenny Scott. Myers said she started coming to the Attic Sale 21 years ago looking for toys for her grandchildren and she hasn’t missed an Attic sale since. - photo by Jason Martin

The Attic Sale is held each fall and is the only fundraiser for the Service League. All of the proceeds are returned to the community. Since 1973, Statesboro Service League members have volunteered in the community and the League has supported numerous non-profit agencies in Bulloch through the past 52 years.

Licia Fletcher moved to Statesboro from Fort Bragg, N.C. in March and was looking through the books at her first Attic Sale. - photo by Jason Martin

