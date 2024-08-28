By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Festival this weekend marks 150th anniversary of Willow Hill School, 60th of Civil Rights Act
Symposium on Bulloch’s Black soldiers Saturday; Gospel with a Freedom Singer and others Sunday
This weekend’s Willow Hill Heritage Festival marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Willow Hill School with a breakfast symposium Saturday recognizing African American soldiers from Bulloch County and the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act with a Gospel Festival on Sunday spotlighting an original Freedom Singer.
