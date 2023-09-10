Festival of Hope kicks off Recovery Month

The third annual Overdose Awareness Walk, coupled with the second annual Festival of Hope, was held Sept. 2 at Mill Creek Regional Park. The events kicked off Recovery Month, observed each year in September.

On hand was an array of food and arts and crafts vendors, along with a resource fair. There were 31 banners that featured the faces of 4,650 people lost to an overdose or fentanyl poisoning. A resource avenue provided information on services in prevention, recovery and treatment, and was available for all attendees.

Kaleb Williams takes a look at Faces of Recovery display at the end of the Annual Overdose Awareness Walk during the third Festival of Hope at Mill Creek Regional Park on Sept. 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The event was organized by the Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council, Freedom Through Recovery, and Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse. The Festival of Hope was founded by Fordham after the loss of her daughter, Hannah, who lost her battle to substance abuse, and died of a drug overdose in August 2019.

Organizers say the event is designed to tell the stories of those impacted by substance abuse, and share the victories of those who have overcome it, as well as extend a helping hand to anyone who might need it.