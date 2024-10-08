By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Feed the Boro hosts expanded food drop after Hurricane Helene
Monthly event at Statesboro High takes on added significance in wake of the storm
For more than three-and-one-half years, Feed the Boro has held a monthly food drop at Statesboro High School. For October, the food drop took on some added significance as many area residents had to throw out food that could not be preserved in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
This past Saturday, about 1,000 families picked up a box of food that is calculated to provide two nutritious meals a day for a family of four for seven days. Since starting regular monthly drops in November 2020, Feed the Boro has surpassed 2.5 million meals distributed.
Although organized as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit corporation, Feed the Boro has no paid staff. Executive Director Don Poe and the 15 committee members are volunteers, and typically 75-100 volunteers turn out to help organize and load food into families’ vehicles at a food drop like the one on Saturday.