Feed the Boro hosts expanded food drop after Hurricane Helene
Monthly event at Statesboro High takes on added significance in wake of the storm
Volunteering with the Bulloch County NAACP, Somarie Cannon hustles cans of corn to the next vehicle as Feed the Boro staged an expanded version of its monthly food drop at Statesboro High School on Saturday, Oct. 5 . - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

For more than three-and-one-half years, Feed the Boro has held a monthly food drop at Statesboro High School. For October, the food drop took on some added significance as many area residents had to throw out food that could not be preserved in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Volunteer Regina Curl checks with drivers as vehicles make their way through the line at Statesboro High School on Saturday, Oct. 5 to help those who lost food due to power outages caused by Hurricane Helene. Curl is a frequent volunteer for the monthly drops. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

This past Saturday, about 1,000 families picked up a box of food that is calculated to provide two nutritious meals a day for a family of four for seven days. Since starting regular monthly drops in November 2020, Feed the Boro has surpassed 2.5 million meals distributed.

AJ Avery, right, bags up pudding while volunteering with The Islands apartments for Feed the Boro's monthly food drop at Statesboro High School. The Islands was one of the presenting sponsors for the expanded drop to help those who lost food due to power outages caused by Hurricane Helene. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Although organized as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit corporation, Feed the Boro has no paid staff. Executive Director Don Poe and the 15 committee members are volunteers, and typically 75-100 volunteers turn out to help organize and load food into families’ vehicles at a food drop like the one on Saturday.

Statesboro High cheer coaches Kendall Baker, left, and Ashlee Bartholomay share a laugh while toting groceries to vehicles. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Line crew trucks prepare to leave the parking lot at Statesboro High School as vehicles wind around the school for the Feed the Boro food drop. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

