Feed the Boro drops bags of blessings ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Feed the Boro has been organizing monthly food drops since 2020, and on Saturday, less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, vehicles lined up in the parking lot of Statesboro High School to receive a package of food that will feed a family of four two meals a day for a week. Don Poe, one of the primary organizers of Feed the Boro, said, "We probably will have 1,400 cars today, which is more than the 1,000 packages of food we have to hand out. We hate not to be able to help every single person that comes out here today, but we will be here until the last package is given away."

Feed the Boro is an all-volunteer organization that relies on donations to purchase food for distribution at each food drop. Donations are accepted on the agency's website, feedtheboro.com. Also, their Feed the Boro Facebook page has links to make donations, and checks may be mailed to: Feed the Boro, P.O. Box 2736, Statesboro, GA 30459.