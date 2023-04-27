FBI: Scam targeting parents of students at Georgia universities

A phone scam where individuals pose as university or college law enforcement officials is seeing a rise in Georgia, according to a release from the FBI in Atlanta.



The phone scam calls potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines against their children and asking them for payment. The scammers use spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions and addresses of officers. The current scam is largely targeting parents or guardians of students at Georgia universities.

The FBI said suspicious activity to look out for related to this scam, includes calls from local law enforcement:

• Stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.

• Stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.

• Stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.

• Demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.

• Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

• Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

If you receive a voicemail from law enforcement demanding a call back, do not respond. Instead, the FBI advises you to call your local police department’s general phone number or go in person to verify the call.

Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor will they ask you to send money for any reason,” the release states.

If you believe you have been a victim of the scam or other fraud activity, contact FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 and file a complaint with the FBI at www.IC3.gov.



