Farmers Market Nutrition Program available next week in Bulloch County

The Georgia WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program will be available next week in Bulloch County.

Georgia WIC participants may come by the Bulloch County Health Department on Altman St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 4, to receive fresh fruits and vegetables. Produce is limited, so folks are advised to arrive early.

The Nutrition Program provides eligible WIC participants with benefits valued at $30 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating local farmers’ markets while supplies last.

For more information about the Georgia WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/farmers-market or call (855) 473-4374.