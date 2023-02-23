Farmers Market footbridge, boardwalk nearly done

Construction of a boardwalk and footbridge behind the Main Street Farmers Market is on schedule and will be ready for the public when the Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season.

“The Farmer’s Market always opens on the first Saturday in April and that falls on April 1 this year,” said Becky Davis, executive director of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The boardwalk and bridge will 100 percent be completed and ready for everyone to enjoy.”

Black Creek Construction, a Bryan County-based firm that specializes in structures such as wooden bridges and docks and previously built the footbridge at Statesboro’s Shelby Park in the Edgewood neighborhood, was contracted by the SCVB to create the gently curving boardwalk, starting from two spots behind the Farmers Market building and connecting to a footbridge over the Little Lotts Creek tributary.

The walkway and bridge will lead to the existing, paved Blind Willie McTell Trail.

“Black Creek Construction has been wonderful to work with,” David said. “They did the footbridge project over at Edgewood, so they already had worked with the city and had a great relationship with them.”

Construction of the boardwalk, footbridge, some picnic tables and bike racks is being paid for with a $136,640 appropriation from the Statesboro Downtown Tax Allocation District fund that was approved by the Statesboro City Council in October 2022.

“At the very first Farmer’s Market we had in 2022, Mayor (Jonathan) McCollar and the City Manager (Charles) Penny and I were watching people mill around and shop and kids playing around on the grass,” Davis said. “And we also saw people across the creek looking, sort of gesturing ‘how do we get across to you?’ So Mr. Penny looked at me and said ‘You need to apply for TAD funds to complete this project.’ We did and I’m so grateful for the support of the TAD Committee, City Council and the city staff.”

In the TAD funding application, the costs of the bridge and walkway were estimated at $120,250 and of the new picnic areas at $15,390, for a total of $136,640. Davis said the project is on budget.

“Connecting to the Willie McTell Trail has been one of our goals for many years, and we know it will enhance the entire downtown experience for both visitors and locals,” she said. “We’re excited to show the project off on the opening day of the Farmers Market.”