Family of Lennon Sammons holding Tee-shirt fundraiser

In memory of Lennon Kaye Sammons, or “Lenny Lou” as her mother and father, Layne and John Sammons often called her, a tee-shirt fundraiser has been created through Helpful Tees to share in the remembrance of Lennon and shine a light on her organ donations that have helped four children across the country.

Lennon was born August 16, 2024, was described by her family as a social butterfly full of giggles who never knew a bad day or a stranger. Though only getting to spend six months with Lennon before her passing in February, her family says she changed their hearts, perspectives and outlooks for the better.

Lennon changed the lives of four other families across America by donating her heart and three other major organs.

Her family and friends said it warms their hearts to know that somewhere out there, Lennon’s heart is still beating.

In support of her strong parents, all proceeds from the tee-shirt fundraiser will go towards finances as they mourn their sweet baby.

To purchase a shirt to support the Sammons family, visit the link: https://helpfultees.com/products/lennon-lives-on?variant=44091843215551

The fundraiser will remain open until March 17. Shirts are $25-$29, depending on sizing.