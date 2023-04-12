Faller named executive director at Averitt

Robert Faller was named executive director of the Averitt Center for the Arts, according to a release Monday from the Center’s Board of Directors. Faller was named interim executive director in October 2022.

“Board President Kelly Berry and the Board of Directors are confident the Averitt will thrive under the leadership of Robert Faller,” read a statement from the release.

Faller has been with the Averitt Center for the past 17 years serving as technical director and production manager.

“During his tenure of service at the Averitt, Robert has gained extensive experience that will serve him well in his new leadership role,” the release went on to say.

Since he first was hired, Faller has worn many hats at the Averitt. His regular duties included serving as technical support for all rentals, concerts, professional performances and special events, as well as the general maintenance of all the buildings associated with the Averitt.

As technical director, he was responsible for the design and execution of all Averitt Center productions for lighting, design and operation, audio engineering, projection and set construction.

In addition, he is responsible for the installation and upkeep of all lighting and audio equipment in both the Emma Kelly and Whitaker Black Box theaters. As production manager, some of his duties included scheduling the performance season and setting all production budgets for the year.