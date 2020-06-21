The faces of protest: Local residents stand together for justice

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bulloch County residents continue to join worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, as well as other black Americans at the hands of police officers and vigilantes.

Unlike many other cities where looting and chaos have sometimes accompanied daily protests, Statesboro protests, attended by hundreds, have been peaceful, mostly weekly events with light police presence. Peaceful should not be mistaken for meek, however, as police brutality is still the central interest of protesters, with speakers and marchers making impassioned pleas for recognition and reform.

Local community leaders, elected officials and youth groups have all contributed as organizers and speakers in what many see as an effort to connect and make history with fellow Americans.

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar has praised local protestors who have taken part in the peaceful demonstrations. But he also spoke strong words to all Bulloch County residents..

“I'm not going to make you feel comfortable in your ignorance if you believe that we do not have a problem,” he said. “I'm a mayor that's going to tell you the truth whether you like it or not … and I'm telling you our city is not exempt. We have this same foolishness, this same ignorance, this same bigotry right here in our community, and we must have the courage to address it. We must. I love this community entirely too much to lie to it. This is our nation … it’s about all of us making this nation be what it was destined to be.”