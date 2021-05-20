Excelsior EMC holds 83rd annual meeting at Ag Complex

The first ever drive-through annual meeting of the members of Excelsior EMC took place on Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex in Statesboro. Excelsior officials called the event a success with approximately 350 members participating.

Upon arrival at the meeting, Excelsior EMC members registered, voted to approve the minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting, voted on a slate of directors, received a registration gift, and were entered into a drawing at a chance to win one of ten $300 gift cards.

Immediately after the meeting concluded, the votes were counted. The minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting were approved by a vote of 325-2.

The three incumbent directors were re-elected to three-year terms. These were:

District 4

G.W. Johnson, Jr.

566 Highway 192 North

Twin City, GA 30471-3535

332 “Yes” and 9 “No”





District 5

Amy Hendrix

18230 Dutch Ford Road

Metter, GA 30439-7076

335 “Yes” and 8 “No”





At-Large

Grady McCray

20632 Rosemary Church Road

Metter, GA 30439-1922

337 “Yes” and 5 “No”



