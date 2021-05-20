Excelsior EMC holds 83rd annual meeting at Ag Complex

The first ever drive-through annual meeting of the members of Excelsior EMC took place on Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex in Statesboro. Excelsior officials called the event a success with approximately 350 members participating.
Upon arrival at the meeting, Excelsior EMC members registered, voted to approve the minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting, voted on a slate of directors, received a registration gift, and were entered into a drawing at a chance to win one of ten $300 gift cards.
Immediately after the meeting concluded, the votes were counted. The minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting were approved by a vote of 325-2.
The three incumbent directors were re-elected to three-year terms. These were:
- District 4
G.W. Johnson, Jr.
566 Highway 192 North
Twin City, GA 30471-3535
332 “Yes” and 9 “No”
- District 5
Amy Hendrix
18230 Dutch Ford Road
Metter, GA 30439-7076
335 “Yes” and 8 “No”
- At-Large
Grady McCray
20632 Rosemary Church Road
Metter, GA 30439-1922
337 “Yes” and 5 “No”