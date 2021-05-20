By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Excelsior EMC holds 83rd annual meeting at Ag Complex
The first ever drive-through annual meeting of the members of Excelsior EMC took place on Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex in Statesboro. Excelsior officials called the event a success with approximately 350 members participating. 

Upon arrival at the meeting, Excelsior EMC members registered, voted to approve the minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting, voted on a slate of directors, received a registration gift, and were entered into a drawing at a chance to win one of ten $300 gift cards.

Immediately after the meeting concluded, the votes were counted. The minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting were approved by a vote of 325-2. 

The three incumbent directors were re-elected to three-year terms. These were: 

  • District 4

G.W. Johnson, Jr.

566 Highway 192 North

Twin City, GA 30471-3535

332 “Yes” and 9 “No”


  • District 5

Amy Hendrix

18230 Dutch Ford Road

Metter, GA 30439-7076

335 “Yes” and 8 “No”


  • At-Large

Grady McCray

20632 Rosemary Church Road

Metter, GA 30439-1922

337 “Yes” and 5 “No”


