Sunday SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Randy Blasch, intern minister, will look back at the past two years and how they changed his life in, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.” The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UUFS visit www.uustatesboro.org.