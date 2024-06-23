An Evening for K9s - 2024

During "An Evening for the K9s" at Ogeechee Technical College on Saturday, dozens states were represented by attendees to the event, where hundreds of thousands of dollars was raised to support active and retired law enforcement K9s through the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

K9 Arlo is a cool customer as he receives some attention during the Georgia Police K9 Foundation's annual An Evening for the K9s at Ogeechee Technical College's Jack Hill Building on Saturday, June 22. Arlo is a Purple Heart recipient, having been shot in the line of duty. Now retired, he and handler Tyler McCoy, formerly a deputy sheriff in Washington, have relocated to Georgia to continue their social media and in-person advocacy and support of K9 law enforcement. Look for officialk9arlo on YouTube and Instagram to learn more. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The foundation assists Georgia law enforcement agencies in obtaining, training and supporting K9 officers and their handlers. The two-day event featured meet and greets with over 50 K9 teams from around the country, demonstrations, music, food drink, raffles and silent auctions.

Ashley Douglas of Hilton Head, South Carolina gets some love from K9 Ziva of the Mohegan Tribal Police Department in Uncasville, Connecticut during the Georgia Police K9 Foundation annual An Evening for the K9s. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Danica Zieja, 6 and brother Dustin, 5, meet K9 Leda and hander Brad Jones of the Mt. Orab (Ohio) Police department in a packed Oak Room. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Shana Oster of Greeley, Colorado, center, gets an up-close look at the abilities of K9 Bink of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office as Kris Morrill of Revolutionary Canine, left, dons a decoy suit for a demonstration during the Georgia Police K9 Foundation annual An Evening for the K9s. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Guests at the Georgia Police K9 Foundation annual An Evening for the K9s peruse the silent auction offerings. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

