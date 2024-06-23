By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
An Evening for K9s - 2024
Watch video of annual event at Ogeechee Tech that benefits the Georgia Police K9 Foundation
By: Jason Martin
During "An Evening for the K9s" at Ogeechee Technical College on Saturday, dozens states were represented by attendees to the event, where hundreds of thousands of dollars was raised to support active and retired law enforcement K9s through the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.
The foundation assists Georgia law enforcement agencies in obtaining, training and supporting K9 officers and their handlers. The two-day event featured meet and greets with over 50 K9 teams from around the country, demonstrations, music, food drink, raffles and silent auctions.