Escaped inmate caught after short downtown search

An inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday afternoon was captured after a short but extensive search of the downtown Statesboro area.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was being transferred from the Judicial Annex back to the Bulloch County Jail about 2:20 p.m.

“Inmate Caleb Scott was able to push past the deputy while being loaded onto a transport van,” Black said in the release. “The deputy was unable to pursue due to the fact he also had two other inmates in custody.”

Caleb Scott



Patrol deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and canine units, along with officers from the Statesboro Police Department and Georgia State Patrol Troopers immediately surrounded the area.

Also, a drone was deployed within a few minutes of the escape, Black said.

“Once a secure perimeter was established deputies began a search of the area and located the suspect near Truist Bank, a short distance from the Judicial Annex,” Black said.

Scott was still in restraints when he was found.

He was transported back to the Bulloch County Jail and then transferred to the Department of Corrections. Scott will be charged with felony escape, Black said.