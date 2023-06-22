Enmarket robberies suspect also wanted in two other incidents

The same man suspected of armed robberies of two Statesboro convenience stores is also wanted in connection with robberies of a Dollar General and another convenience store in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office issued a release Thursday stating that warrants were issued for Cordell Cobb, charging him with robbing the Dollar General on Highway 80 West at Akins Pond Road at the J and T Minute Mart on Highway 25.

Cobb, 22, was arrested last week at his Midville home in Burke County for a robbery in Glascock County.

Bulloch County Chief Deputy Bill Black said the J and T robbery took place Jan. 21, while the Dollar General was robbed Feb. 7. Also, he said there may be additional suspects in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

In the Statesboro robberies, Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said in a release that SPD Patrol officers responded at 2:39 a.m. June 1 to the Enmarket at 1690 Fair Rd for a reported armed robbery. The clerk told officers that a man with a firearm entered the store, took money from the register and fled, Akins said.

Less than two hours later, at 4:05 a.m., Akins said the same man entered the Enmark at 565 Northside Drive East and robbed the clerk at that location. No one was injured in either incident.

“In the days that followed, detectives released surveillance footage of a distinctive insignia on the robber’s jacket and networked with other agencies in Eastern Georgia on similar cases,” Akins said.

Based on a collaborative effort between various state and local agencies, Cobb was taken into custody by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement in Burke County Friday, June 16.

Akins said Cobb is charged with a variety of offenses in several jurisdictions and “will at some point be returned to Bulloch County for processing” on armed robbery charges for the two incidents in Statesboro June 1.

Black said members of the Bulloch County Criminal Investigations Division began actively investigating the robberies immediately following the initial incidents.

“I would like to thank all involved in taking this violent criminal off the street,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown in the release. “The cooperation shown between agencies on this case was above board in every way.

“I also commend the BCSO Investigators who worked on this case. They developed information early on which was critical in making this arrest.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.