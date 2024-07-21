Engagement – Scott-Underwood

Mr. and Mrs. Ken Scott of Portal proudly announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jency Alaina Scott, to John Bernard Underwood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Underwood of Statesboro.

The bride elect is a 2018 honor graduate of David Emanuel Academy and a 2022 graduate of Georgia Southern University. Alaina is an operating room circulating nurse at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Miss Scott is the granddaughter of Jency Bishop, Judy Scott and the late Kenny Scott, all of Twin City, and Bo and Susan Bishop of Metter.

The future groom is a 2014 honor graduate of Statesboro High School and a 2018 graduate of Georgia Southern University. John is a real estate appraiser with Hulsey-Johnston Appraisals. Mr. Underwood is the grandson of Sally Deal and the late Guy Deal of Statesboro and Harold and Gail Underwood of Portal.

The wedding is planned for March 1, 2025, with a reception to follow.

Formal invitations will be sent at a later date