Engagement - Madison Brandt Neal / Justin Daniel Smith

Mr. and Mrs. William (Carla) Neal of Durham, North Carolina, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Madison Brandt Neal of Statesboro, to Justin Daniel Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Joudon (Sherry) Smith.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Kenneth and Pam Gilbert and is the great-granddaughter of J.C. Whitt Jr. and the late Rachel Smith Whitt. Madison holds a master's in business financial administration and is currently employed with Hyundai Manufacturing Plant.

The groom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh (Lillian) Anderson Jr. and the great-grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Marion (Carolyn) Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh Freeman (Ida) Anderson Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Daniel (Lottie) Smith. Justin holds a doctor of pharmacy degree and is employed with Walmart.

The couple is planning to wed on June 12, 2025, at 5 p.m. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.