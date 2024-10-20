Engagement - Dakota Brown/Tyler Deal

Mr. and Ms. Noel Brown of Portal and Mr. and Mrs. William Mills of Statesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Dakota Brown of Statesboro, to Tyler Deal of Metter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Deal of Metter.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Bill and the late Carole Brown, Rick and Patricia Hardin, and Kenneth Hickman. Dakota is a 2016 graduate of Metter High School and is employed with Candler County Hospital.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Patril Tyler and the late Jessie Tyler and the late Curtis and Caroline Deal. Tyler is a 2016 graduate of Metter High School and is employed with Tyler Granite Company.

The couple is planning to wed on Nov. 2, 2024. Formal invitations have been sent.



