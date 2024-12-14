By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Elementary, middle schoolers pack 'The Hill'
Georgia Southern's women's basketball team hosts its annual Kids Field Trip Day
The Georgia Southern women's basketball team hosted its annual Kids Field Trip Day and for the first time ever it was held inside the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, now known as The Hill, on Friday, Dec. 13.
Elementary and Middle School students from Bulloch, Jefferson County and Claxton packed the new arena, setting an attendance record of 3,925. The women beat Coastal Georgia, 78-46.