Elementary, middle schoolers pack 'The Hill'

The Georgia Southern women's basketball team hosted its annual Kids Field Trip Day and for the first time ever it was held inside the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, now known as The Hill, on Friday, Dec. 13.

Elementary and Middle School students from Bulloch, Jefferson County and Claxton packed the new arena, setting an attendance record of 3,925. The women beat Coastal Georgia, 78-46.

Georgia Southern players Leah Johnson, center, and Paris Gaines, background right, makes their way into the stands to thank their young fans after defeating Coastal Georgia 78-46. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Young fans celebrate a Georgia Southern bucket while helping set a new women's basketball attendance record during the annual Kids Field Trip Day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After promoting their New Orleans Bowl game against Sam Houston on Dec. 19, Georgia Southern football players Caleb Cook, far left, Bryson Broadway, center left, Chance Carroll, center, Weston Wallace, center right, and Kyle Frazier provide halftime entertainment by leading the crowd in Christmas carols as the women's basketball team hosted its annual Kids Field Trip Day at the Hill Convocation Center on Friday, Dec. 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Students from Julia P. Bryant Elementary School dance to "Baby Shark" at Kids Field Trip Day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After helping to set an attendance record at Georgia Southern women's basketball annual Kids Field Trip Day at the Hill Convocation Center, students line up for the bus ride home on Friday, Dec. 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

